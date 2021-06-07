NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Western Massachusetts are investigating the second fatal motorcycle crash in as many days, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Route 63 south in Northfield on Sunday around 8:20 p.m. pronounced a 35-year-old man from Northfield dead at the scene, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Gregory J. Papageorge, 39, of Hatfield, was killed in a crash when his motorcycle veered off the road in the area of Pantry and Mountain roads in Hatfield around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the district attorney’s office added.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)