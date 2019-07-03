Authorities increasing security measures ahead of Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are expected to pack the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday, prompting officials to step up security measures.

Law enforcement members will be watching the event on land, in the water, and overhead to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating Independence Day.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into making sure that this is the safe, fun and enjoyable event that it’s supposed to be,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Officials are reminding people that if they see something suspicious, they should say something to nearby authorities.

State police have established a Text-A-Tip line for those to report suspicious activity.

“Visitors will see a large uniformed presence along the Esplanade,” said Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe, Undersecretary of Public Safety and Security. “State police will be on foot, bikes, motorcycles, and horses.”

The big event will result in a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Boaters are also being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

People taking public transportation are reminded that this is a family-oriented event and it’s important to be courteous to one another.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected in the city, law enforcement is not ruling out cutting access to the nearest MBTA station.

“If public safety dictates, Charles/MGH Station is subject to be temporarily closed or have service bypassed,” Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green said.

Several items are restricted at the Esplanade, including grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks, alcohol, drones and large coolers.

Items that will be allowed at the festivities include pop-up tents, blankets, folding beach chairs, shoulder-strap of single-handled coolers, personal items in clear bags, and small purses.

The public is being urged to stay hydrated. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s.

EMTs will be readily available at the Esplanade.

“Hydrate. Push the water, not the alcohol,” said James Hooley, of Boston EMS. “Try to stay out of long periods in the sun.”

The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

