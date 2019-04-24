Authorities: Intoxicated hit-and-run driver in NH resists arrest, fights with police

CAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An intoxicated hit-and-run driver faces several charges after resisting arrest and fighting with a police officer, officials say.

Police receiving several reports of a vehicle operating erratically in Interstate 93 northbound between Concord and New Hampton Tuesday about 4 p.m. spotted the vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, traveling on Interstate 93 northbound in Holderness, and as it passed, they noted that it was speeding and continuing to operate erratically, according to New Hampshire state police.

Upon stopping the vehicle in Campton, police learned that it struck two other vehicles between Concord and Plymouth, causing heavy damage and leaving the scene of both collisions.

The operator and lone occupant of the vehicle, Robert Harris, 26, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested and charged driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, and resisting arrest or detention for fighting with police during the booking process.

An investigation is ongoing.

