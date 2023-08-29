NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Newton Monday after a serious crash involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist, police said.

Newton police in a statement on social media said officers first responded to the scene near the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street around 5:30 p.m.

A portion of Watertown Street was closed after the crash and remained closed as of around 7:15 p.m. as state and local authorities continued their investigation.

Watertown Street had reopened by 9 p.m., though police remained on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

