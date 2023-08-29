NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Newton Monday after a serious crash involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist, police said. 

Newton police in a statement on social media said officers first responded to the scene near the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street around 5:30 p.m. 

A portion of Watertown Street was closed after the crash and remained closed as of around 7:15 p.m. as state and local authorities continued their investigation. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox