2-year-old Maryah Matthew, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath and 7-year-old Maddison McGrath/ Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut child welfare authorities are investigating how a woman managed to flee a supervised visit with her three children and her convicted sex-offender boyfriend.

The Hartford Courant reports that the children, 2-year-old Maryah Matthew, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath and 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, have not been located since Crystal McGrath’s escape in Waterbury on Feb. 16.

Texas officials issued an Amber Alert on Saturday saying the children had been spotted in Sealy, Texas, on Feb. 19 and were believed to be “in grave or immediate danger.”

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families says McGrath left through the side door of a McDonald’s restaurant after taking the children to the bathroom.

Agency officials say McGrath was considered a low risk to violate conditions of the visit.

Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes says the caseworker present will be interviewed, and agency executives are reviewing protocol.

