DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched a search after receiving a report of a sinking vessel in the water off Duxbury on Friday afternoon.

Duxbury fire crews started searching for the vessel after the Coast Guard notified them of the report, officials said.

Officials added that nothing was found following a search of the area.

“It is now believed the call originated in the Kingston/Plymouth area,” officials wrote in a tweet.

No additional information was immediately available.

DXFD has done a search of the area with nothing found. It is now believed the call originated in the Kingston/Plymouth area. pic.twitter.com/bK9EvAr9tA — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 2, 2021

DXFD and several other agencies are conducting a search of the area after @USCGNortheast received a report of a sinking vessel. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/uY487LxEse — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 2, 2021

