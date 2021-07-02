DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched a search after receiving a report of a sinking vessel in the water off Duxbury on Friday afternoon.
Duxbury fire crews started searching for the vessel after the Coast Guard notified them of the report, officials said.
Officials added that nothing was found following a search of the area.
“It is now believed the call originated in the Kingston/Plymouth area,” officials wrote in a tweet.
No additional information was immediately available.
