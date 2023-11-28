GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities were on scene in Goffstown, New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious death in a local residence, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

The AG’s office in a statement near 4:15 p.m. said responding officers determined there was no threat to the general public.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office did not identify the location where this suspicious death took place.

In a post on Facebook near 3 p.m., though, the Goffstown Police Department said police activity near Joffre Street prompted a lockdown at the nearby Bartlett Elementary School.

Police said the police activity was “under control” as of 3 p.m. and the lockdown had ended.

“There is no longer a threat to the public,” police said. “We will be in the area for an extended amount of time.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)