Authorities investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people in Hooksett, New Hampshire, officials said.

The two people, whose names have not been released, are adults, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard.

Their deaths are being considered suspicious.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)