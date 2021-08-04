HINSDALE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into two suspicious deaths in a small town in New Hampshire.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths in Hinsdale in Cheshire County, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes said in a joint news release.

Officials noted that there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

