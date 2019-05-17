Authorities investigating 2 suspicious fires at rabbi’s Arlington home

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating two suspicious fires at the Arlington home of a local rabbi, who conducts religious services at the house.

An officer responding to 129 Lake St. around 9 p.m. Thursday noticed light flames coming from one side of the house, confined to the wood singles. The officer used a handheld fire extinguisher to put out the flames, according to police.

Additional officers, along with firefighters, arrived to the scene before requesting the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A previous small fire was also found burning on the wood shingles late Monday night.

A surveillance camera captured a suspicious person leaving the area of the Lake Street home following this incident.

Neither fire caused damage to the inside of the home.

Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty says a full-time detail officer has been placed outside the home.

“These are extremely concerning incidents in which an innocent family has had the safety and security of their home compromised by some else’s violent actions,” he said. “The Arlington Police Department will use every resource at its disposal to find the facts and ensure that any suspect or suspects are brought to face justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

