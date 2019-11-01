Authorities investigating 2nd deadly shooting in Roslindale in as many days

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Roslindale late Friday night.

Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to Paine Street around 10:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross issued a plea to residents for help, saying, “We are asking if anyone has any information if they can help us facilitate this investigation.”

Friday’s violence came one day after another deadly shooting in Roslindale. That shooting happened just around the corner near 581 American Legion Highway.

Police say two men were shot, one of them later died at the hospital.

Speaking at the scene, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins acknowledged the spike in street violence.

“We have had an uptick in activity in the last 24 plus hours, we’re working diligently with the Boston Police Department to assist in any way possible, whether it’s search warrants, but we are confident that we’re going to be moving, we hope, forward with this investigation and the others that have happened in the last 24 plus hours,” she said.

Anyone with information on either of these two shootings is urged to contact Boston Police.

