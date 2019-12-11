Authorities investigating 3-vehicle crash involving Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Boston police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Charlestown early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Alford Street near the Everett line just before 1 a.m. found a black SUV crumpled up against the back of the police cruiser. A white SUV was also damaged.

An officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the road.

No additional information was immediately available.

