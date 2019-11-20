Authorities investigating after 13-year-old boy hit, killed while riding bike in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 114 in Peabody on a bicycle Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist on Andover Street about 8:45 p.m. found an injured 13-year-old Peabody boy who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The driver that hit him, identified as a 19-year-old Peabody man, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a statement, Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.”

