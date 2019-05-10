Authorities investigating after 14-year-old boy killed in dog mauling in Dighton

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 14-year-old Rehoboth boy was mauled to death by at least one dog in Dighton on Thursday.

Dighton police officers responding to a report of a deceased male at 2577 Maple Swamp Road about 8 p.m. spoke with a neighbor who found the boy dead, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released. Foul play is not suspected.

Animal control took several dogs into custody. Authorities did not disclose their breeds.

In a statement Friday, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes confirmed that the boy was enrolled in the Community Health program at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

A Crisis Response Team is being made available to students and employees.

“Any student who may need or want help or who is scared, confused or struggling to process this tragedy should know that that help is available,” Magalhaes said in a statement. “We are saddened by this loss in our school community, and as we come together, our leadership team will make every effort to provide assistance to our students, families and fellow employees as needed.”

Anyone seeking assistance is asked to contact Pupil Services Administrator Melanie Shaw at 508-823-5151 ext. 115.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)