AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League and Avon police have launched an investigation after two emaciated and frightened dogs were found abandoned in a park in the town last week.

The “pitbull-type dogs,” named Geralt and Yennifer, are in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston after they were found at D.W. Field Park near the Avon reservoir on Friday around 10 a.m., the ARL said in a news release.

The dogs, who are said to be incredibly friendly, were emaciated to the point of starvation. Numerous abrasions were also found on the face, muzzle, chest, and head areas of both animals.

They had no collars or microchips for identification.

The ARL says a feeding plan will be implemented to help the dogs gain weight slowly and safely. They will remain in the care of ARL until they are healthy enough to find new homes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 or Avon police at 508-583-6677.

