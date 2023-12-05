BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday after two firearms and a knife were found outside a school in Jamaica Plain, school officials said.

Community Academy Head of School Sonie Felix in a letter to the school community said school staff found the weapons during a routine sweep of school grounds.

“No students or staff were injured and it is not clear when or by whom the weapons were left on school grounds,” Felix said.

Felix said staff immediately notified Boston police and the school was placed in safe mode “to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Officials later lifted the safe mode protocol after authorities searched the school and determined there was no further threat, according to Felix.

“I am grateful to the members of school staff who conducted the initial search and immediately reported these weapons to school leadership,” Felix said.

“As you know, the Community Academy, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community,” Felix continued. “We always welcome your ideas and suggestions about how we can continually work towards achieving that vision.”

A Boston police spokesperson confirmed police responded to Community Academy on Glen Road around 12 p.m.

A 7NEWS camera subsequently on scene spotted detectives and K9 units at work searching the school grounds.

Community Academy is described on the Boston Public Schools’ website as “A small alternative high” serving students “who have not thrived in traditional settings.”

The school currently has 55 students enrolled, according to state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

