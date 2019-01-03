Authorities investigating after 2 found dead in Northampton home

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a home in Northampton on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a residence on Village Hill Road found two people deceased inside, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims.

Northampton police and troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the deaths.

No additional details were immediately available.

