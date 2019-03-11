Authorities investigating after 2 killed in Wellfleet blaze

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Wellfleet that left two people dead.

Fire crews responding to a report of a strong odor of smoke in South Wellfleet about 12:30 a.m. found a fire burning at 65 4th St., according to a post on the Wellfleet Police Department’s Facebook page.

After fire crews from several surrounding communities assisted with extinguishing the blaze, two people were found dead inside.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

The fire is being investigated by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

