Authorities investigating after 2-month-old baby dies on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a 2-month-old baby died at Cape Cod Hospital on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters and officers responding to a report of a baby who was not breathing and unresponsive at a home in West Yarmouth found a woman performing CPR on the living room floor, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The baby could not be revived and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Yarmouth police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the death.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)