COLRAIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in a body of water in Western Massachusetts Saturday morning.

Officers discovered the deceased individuals in the water near the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook in Colrain, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced.

Their bodies were located near a Jeep that had entered the water, the DA’s office added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death.

No foul play is suspected, according to the DA’s office.

