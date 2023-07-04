NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Monday after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in New Bedford.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office, in a statement, said police first received a 911 call reporting possible shots fired shortly after 12 a.m. in the area of Tallman and North Front streets.

The DA said officers searched the area and found a victim, identified as 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes, on nearby Belleville Avenue.

Gomes, the DA said, “appears to have attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle.”

Gomes was later pronounced dead at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, according to the DA.

Back in the area of Tallman and North Front streets, the DA said witnesses told officers they heard “loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.”

The DA said a homicide investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Monday morning.

