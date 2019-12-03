BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Brockton early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 15 Sprague St. around 12:45 a.m. found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Lifesaving measures were performed before the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office added.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Brockton police are investigating.

