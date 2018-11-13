Authorities investigating after 3 toddlers walk away from West Bridgewater daycare facility

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after three toddlers walked away from a West Bridgewater daycare facility.

The owner of the daycare center says she’s been running it for the past 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened. After the kids were retrieved, she took immediate action and notified authorities herself.

Erica Kilcoyne, owner of the Cowlicks and Pigtails Child Care Center says she’s still in shock after three 2-year olds were able to walk away from the West Bridgwater facility.

“I do this for the children, and this is why it’s so devastating to me,” Kilcoyne said. “I’ve serviced thousands of families. It’s heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking.”

She says it happened Monday morning when the children were outside in the fenced-in play area.

“We have these latches that hook and go in. Somehow one of the kids got one of the latches off and then two toddlers proceeded to go after them. When they got out, there was a yell that kids were out.”

Kilcoyne says she fired four teachers on the spot and had new cameras and locks installed on the gates in two hours.

The parents of one of the wandering toddlers took their child out of the daycare, but Kilcoyne says she’s gotten strong support from the other parents.

“The parents are coming in today and giving us hugs and telling us good luck,” Kilcoyne said.

Kilcoyne says she reported the incident herself to Department of Children and Families and state licensing authorities, who are now investigating.

“I’ve been here for 20 years with this reputation. It’s going to be hard to fix it, but with my amazing staff, we will,” Kilcoyne said.

Kilcoyne says she owns three daycare centers. Last night, she held an emergency meeting to retrain all her teachers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)