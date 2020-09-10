MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee off of Bear Island in Meredith, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

An island resident was swimming near shore when a family member observed him struggling around 7 p.m., according to state police.

Nearby neighbors pulled the man out of the water and CPR was performed on him.

Upon arrival at the scene, Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones and members of the Meredith Fire Department continued to render treatment before he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the drowning is asked to contact Jones at 603-293-2037 or by email at david.b.jones@dos.nh.gov.

