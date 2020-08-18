CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigating is underway after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Cambridge on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of the Harvard Square MBTA station around 9:45 a.m. determined that the bicyclist had died, according to a police spokesman.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays in the area.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

