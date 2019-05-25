Authorities investigating after body found at Worcester baseball field

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a body was found at a Little League baseball field in Worcester early Saturday morning.

Authorities said the body of a deceased male was found at a field on Chandler Street at around 7:15 a.m. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The county’s medical examiner is currently investigating the circumstances of the death.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates.

