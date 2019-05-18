Authorities investigating after body found on a Dorchester golf course

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday on a golf course in Dorchester.

Officers responding to the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park around 5 p.m. found a body on the course, according to Boston police.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

7News spoke with one of the 911 callers who said a ranger saw flames and radioed to the course’s clubhouse for help.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

