Authorities investigating after body found on a Dorchester golf course

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday on a golf course in Dorchester.
Officers responding to the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park around 5 p.m. found a body on the course, according to Boston police.
Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.
7News spoke with one of the 911 callers who said a ranger saw flames and radioed to the course’s clubhouse for help.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story
