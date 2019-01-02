Authorities investigating after body found on beach in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday on a beach in Hull.

Officers responding to a report of a body washed up near 199 Main Street about 12:30 p.m. found a deceased person, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The discovery is being investigated as an unattended death, a law enforcement official told 7News.

Troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

