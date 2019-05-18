Authorities investigating after body found on Dorchester golf course

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found on a golf course in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park around 5 p.m. found a body in the woods near the tenth tee, according to Boston police.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim.

7News spoke with one of the 911 callers who said a ranger saw flames and radioed to the course’s clubhouse for help.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

