Authorities investigating after body of missing 17-year-old swimmer pulled from lake in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a 17-year-old swimmer who was reported missing in a Medford lake on Monday was pulled from the water dead, state police said.

Dive teams responding to Upper Mystic Lake around 8 p.m. began searching around the Tufts Boat House dock for the teen who witnesses say jumped in and never resurfaced.

“There were three. They jumped in; one of them never came back,” said Nilton Bedoni, who was standing about 100 feet away from the scene.

Bedoni added that he heard people crying for help but initially thought those cries were a joke.

“I really just heard like somebody like shout, ‘Help!’ But I thought they were just playing around in the water,” he said.

Divers eventually found the teen’s body and pronounced him dead, according to state police. His name has not been released.

The part of the lake where the teen was found is a restricted area with posted “no swimming” signs. Despite the signs, neighbors say the lake is popular among teens.

“This was an accident waiting to happen, just a matter of time,” neighbor Linda Ciccolo said. “There are no less than 100 people on this dock every weekend.”

An investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is underway.

