Authorities investigating after body pulled from water near popular trail in Salisbury

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from the water near the popular Old Eastern Marsh Trail in Salisbury on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a body in the water off Mudnock Road Access about 3 p.m. found a deceased man, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were unable to identify the victim due to the condition of the body, Kimball said.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

State police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Salisbury police with an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

