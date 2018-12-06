Authorities investigating after burned body found in wooded area in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a burned body was found in Lynn on Thursday, officials said.

The body was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area near Frey Playground about 2:10 p.m. off Oak Street, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office.

Investigators say they expect identification will take time given the condition of the body.

“It’s scary. We’re worried about coyotes. Never do we every worry about anybody getting murdered,” said neighbor Marie Barone.

“Just finding something like that is spooky and weird,” said Angela Donahue, who runs a dog-walking business nearby. “Generally, we don’t worry too much about our safety just because we do have rather large dogs by our side when we’re walking.”

Neighbors say a man walking his dog found the body.

“This gentleman I was talking about that walks his dog, he was talking to the policeman and then he told my neighbor next door that it was a man,” Barone said.

State and local police have roped off the area with crime scene tape. Investigators are going door to door and are searching a wooded embankment.

Neighbors say this is a quiet section of Lynn where they don’t often see this.

“It’s really quiet. The kids are out here all the time, especially in the summer playing sports, soccer, what not. I’m shocked,” said neighbor Philip Babin.

A suspicious death investigation is underway.

