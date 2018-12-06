Authorities investigating after burned remains found in wooded area in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after burned remains were found in Lynn on Thursday.

The remains were discovered by a passerby in a wooded area near Frey Playground on Walnut Street, according to Lynn police.

No additional information was immediately available.

