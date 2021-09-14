TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a caged guinea pig was found abandoned in a dumpster in Tewksbury over the weekend.

The rodent was rescued from a dumpster behind a building on Archstone Avenue on Sunday, according to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control.

Anyone with information on the animal is urged to contact Animal Control at 978-215-9639 or Tewksbury police at 978-851-0175.

