SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a car crashed into a building in Saugus early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Lincoln Street just before 5 a.m. found a hole in the side of a building after a vehicle slammed into it.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)