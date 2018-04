EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – A minivan went on a crash course and drove into an East Boston laundromat. The driver left the scene before officers arrived.

The crash happened at the corner of Saratoga and Shelby Streets.

The vehicle suffered major damage to its front.

No arrests have been made. The crash is under investigation.

