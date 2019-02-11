Authorities investigating after fetus found at NH water treatment facility

CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a fetus was found at a pumping station in Conway, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of human remains at the Conway Village Fire District on Feb. 5 found the fetus, which most likely arrived at the pumping station through the sewer system, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Conway Police Chief Edward K. Wagner said in a joint statement.

A Feb. 8 autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the fetus had not taken a breath, was not viable, and that the pregnancy was the result of a spontaneous natural miscarriage.

