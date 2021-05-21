Authorities investigating after fire destroys home in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Fitchburg on Friday.

The fire has been knocked down and SKY7HD captured footage of the damaged home that now has a gaping hole in its roof.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire began and an investigation into the cause of the blaze remain ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

