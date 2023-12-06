WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a town council meeting in Winthrop was hit by hate earlier this week.

The incident happened Tuesday night when a man appeared on a Zoom screen wearing a mask and sunglasses with a swastika in the background.

The man used an antisemitic slur and also appeared to do a Nazi salute before town leaders jumped into action to get him off screen.

Speaking on Wednesday, leaders continued to deliver the message that hate has no home in Winthrop.

“That is the message that we want to put out, that we are a town of love. We are a town of tolerance,” said rabbi Benjamin Flax. “The louder we can be in those types of celebrations, the fewer opportunities for individuals like that to speak.”

Flax was in the meeting Tuesday night where this incident took place.

Separately speaking on the topic, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said “We have our work cut out for us.”

“We will respond aggressively to this attack on our community,” he said in a previous written statement. “There is no place for hate in Winthrop. Not in person; not online; not anywhere.”

The town of Winthrop said this incident happened during a discussion regarding the town’s flag flying policy.

Local police separately said they were working with the FBI, state police and the district attorney’s office as of Wednesday evening to determine who was behind the incident.

