Authorities investigating after human remains found at wastewater treatment plant in NH

CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating after human remains were discovered Tuesday in Conway, officials said.

Officers responding to the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant found “fully intact human remains,” according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Conway Police Chief Edward K. Wagner.

Authorities are in the process of trying to determine how the remains came to be at the plant, although officials said transportation through the sewer system appears to be the most likely explanation.

The remains could not be immediately classified as a fetus or a child, officials said.

Police are searching for the victim’s mother to ensure her safety and to determine the circumstances that led to the discovery.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 603-356-5715.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)