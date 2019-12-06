Authorities investigating after hunter shot in chest in Plympton

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was shot in the chest while hunting Friday in Plympton.

Police say they found the 25-year-old Plympton man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest behind a home on Center Street around 4 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Officers said several hunters came to the aid of the victim and provided care until EMS arrived.

The hunters are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)