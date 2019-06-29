Authorities investigating after inmate found dead in Boston jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Nashua Street Jail in Boston early Saturday morning, officials said.

Suffolk prosecutors and Boston police were alerted to an unresponsive inmate, according to a spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

