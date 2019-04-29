Authorities investigating after lasers pointed at small plane in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the pilot of a Cessna C182 reported two blue lasers illuminating the aircraft Monday night.

The pilot was approximately 7 miles from Lawrence Municipal Airport in North Andover when he noticed the lasers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no injuries.

The aircraft took off from Portland, Maine and was heading for Bedford, according to the FAA.

The Massachusetts State Police Department has been notified.

