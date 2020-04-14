CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found stabbed multiple times in Cambridge on Tuesday.

A person jogging on Franklin Street around 5:15 p.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the stabbing likely occurred in the area of Green Street and Sidney Place.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

