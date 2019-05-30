Authorities investigating after man dies in Boston police custody

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died in a holding cell at a Boston Police Department station.

A senior Suffolk prosecutor is leading an investigating into the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the department’s D-4 station on Harrison Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy and investigators are awaiting the results of several toxicology screens, according to a spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The person’s name has not been released.

