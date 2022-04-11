LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man that happened near Lynn English High School early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the school around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired behind the building, according to a release issued by Essex District Attorney and Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy.

Upon their arrival, they were told that 20-year-old Brian Gomez of Salem had been pronounced dead from apparent gun shot wounds at Salem Hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and no further detials were released.

