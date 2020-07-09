Authorities investigating after man fatally stabbed near Lowell convenience store

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed outside a store in Lowell late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing at the Lemon Tree Food Shops on Appleton Street around 11 p.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from apparent stab wounds, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced in a joint press release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was involved in an altercation in the area of the store, Ryan and Richardson said. After the altercation, the victim apparently walked into the store seeking help.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-459-8477.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

