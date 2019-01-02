Authorities investigating after man found in Cambridge park with serious head injuries dies

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man found in Cambridge with serious head injuries died Wednesday night

Officers responding to the area of Danehy Park near Fresh Pond Parkway about 7 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive male located a man in his 60s with apparent head trauma, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police roped off the area as the investigating got underway.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

