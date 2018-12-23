Authorities investigating after man found shot to death in Dartmouth hotel parking lot

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death in a car in a hotel parking lot in Dartmouth on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding heavily in a car in the rear parking lot of the Regency Hotel on Corner Road around 10:30 p.m. found 37-year-old Joseph Tavares unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Tavares was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

The night manager at the hotel told police he was alerted to the situation after a guest said they heard loud thuds and the sound of glass breaking in the parking lot.

The shooting is being investigated by Dartmouth police and state troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available.

